REMINDER: This Is Why RIM Is Screwed

This morning’s surprising resignations of RIM co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis is a complete non-starter for sparking much needed change at the company, as we discussed in our morning BII Express note. New CEO Thorsten Heins didn’t help matters by telling analysts in a conference call, “I don’t think there is some drastic change needed.“



Heins has indicated a willingness to licence their new QNX operating system to other smartphone and tablet manufacturers, but this completely misses the point. Blackberry’s share of the US market (by operating system) has fallen from 43% to 19% in only two years and we don’t expect this trend to let up anytime soon. The bottom line: nobody is going to licence your software if consumers don’t want to buy your phones in the first place. We still believe what we believed in December: RIM’s only way out is a sale. Here are some of our other 2012 predictions→

Photo: Business Insider Intelligence





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.