Reminder: This Is Going To Be A Huge Week For The Global Economy

Photo: Flickr / Tony Fischer Photography

We wrote about this yesterday, but if you’re just tuning in now, here’s a reminder that it’s going to be a huge week for the economy.There’s been a lot of talk about how the economy is mending. Now it’s time for the data to do the talking.



Here’s what we got.

——————–

Monday: Durable Goods Orders, analysts expect 1.6% growth.

Tuesday: Case-Shiller Home Price Index, analyst expect a 5.2% growth. Consumer Confidence.

Wednesday: ADP Jobs Report, GDP advance reading.

Thursday: Challenger Job Cuts, Initial Jobless Claims, Personal Income and Spending, Chicago PMI

FRIDAY: This is the big day. Starting in Asia its PMI day, when countries all around the world reveal the health of their manufacturing activity. That starts with China and Korea, and then goes through Asia, ending up in the US Friday morning. This will give us a great read on how things have gone in January for the entire globe.

In addition to PMI day that day, we’ll get Non-Farm Payrolls (analysts expect 180K), the unemployment rate (expected to stay flat at 7.7%), Construction Spending and Car and Truck Sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.