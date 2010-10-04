Reminder: "The Social Network" Victim Eduardo Saverin Is A Billionaire

Everyone who saw The Social Network over the weekend – a whole lot of people did – is now running around the Internet trying to figure out if Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a much of a social villian and business hero as the movie depicts.
We thought this would be a good moment to remind everyone that Eduardo Saverin – the BFF Mark screws over in the flick – is currently worth at least $1.1 billion thanks to his Facebook stock.
Humbly, we’d point to a few more stories that can help with the investigation:
- The Facebook Movie Is An Act Of Cold-Blooded Revenge – New, Unpublished IMs Tell The Real Story
- At Last — The Full Story Of How Facebook Was Founded
- The 10 Most Glaring Lies In The Social Network
