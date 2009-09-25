Reminder: Still Time To Enter Our Yahoo Ad Contest

Tonight’s the night if you want to enter our contest to build a better Yahoo! ad.



As you’ll recall, earlier this week Yahoo took the wraps off a $100 million ad campaign. It wasn’t the most impressive thing we’ve seen, and we think our audience can do better.

We’d like to see how you would sell Yahoo to the world. Surely, it won’t involve people jumping. Or the phrase “It’s Y!ou.”

We’ve already received a couple of super awesome entries. Why not get in on the fun? Email them to [email protected] with the subject Yahoo Ads before midnight tonight. (Here’s the Yahoo! logo.)

As a reminder, here’s what you need to beat →



