REMINDER: No 4G iPhone Or iPad For Verizon Until Next Year (At The Earliest)

Verizon Wireless just took the wraps off its 4G wireless network, which will launch in 38 markets on Sunday. It promises faster Internet access, ideal for stuff like watching videos, video chatting, and surfing the web.



But for now, the only devices you’ll be able to use with it are two USB modems for laptop computers — the sort of thing that Verizon’s business customers would use.

You won’t be able to buy a 4G iPad or iPhone, for example, until next year, at the earliest.

Verizon promised consumer 4G devices — such as smartphones — before “mid” 2011, and it said it would start showing them off at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

Why did Verizon decide to launch its 4G network in such a boring way, with two laptop modems? Because that’s the easiest way to test a new network with a light load of customers. And probably because it’s quicker to make a laptop modem than pretty much any other kind of wireless device.

We anticipate a “mi-fi” like device in the next several months — which could be sold alongside wi-fi-only iPads in Verizon stores — and then smartphones and tablets and other devices to follow.

