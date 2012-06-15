Reminder: New York Web 2.0 Meetup Tonight At Slate Plus

About 190 people have signed up for tonight’s Web 2.0 Social Networking meetup. Kicks off around 6:45 at Slate Plus, 54 W. 21st St. between 5th and 6th Aves. Presenters include Confabb, a conference review site that got decent feedback at this month’s New York Tech Meetup, TrustFX, a business review site, and Revlayer, which overlays ads on top of videos you post to your Web site. We’ll be there — see you tonight.



