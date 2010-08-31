How To Read Today's Japan Massacre

Japan was absolutely crushed today, with the Nikkei down over 3.5%. The Japanese stock market has been rather pathetic, in that it has been dying for yen intervention from the Japanese government in order to stem the rising yen’s effect on corporate Japan’s profit margins. Too bad the market can’t look for other drivers, such as say, a vigorous and innovative corporate Japan.



The yen’s run vs. the dollar has indeed been a shock, however, strengthening by 45% since the middle of 2007.( The chart below shows the U.S. dollar in terms of yen, thus a decline is equivalent to a strengthening yen) The yen went from around 123 per dollar to 84 per dollar in the space of just three years:

Now, while the yen’s sharp appreciation vs. the dollar is a nightmare for corporate Japan’s export competitiveness, especially since the Chinese yuan is pegged to the dollar, on a day like today it’s important to remember that Japan’s yen problem isn’t a problem for most other countries around the world, including the U.S..

In fact, for American companies, a strengthening yen is probably a positive trend, given that it makes Japanese competitors less competitive, and makes American products more competitively priced within Japan (Even though import barriers are high).

The soaring yen is thus a net positive for non-Japanese companies, and at the very least is not a reason for panic, unless somehow you have substantial fixed costs based in Japan.

Thus today’s Nikkei collapse is less a sign of global problems, and more just simply a sign of Japan’s problems. China, however, would be a different story if its market were to plummet as Japan’s did today. However, Shanghai actually outperformed the region today, down just 0.41%.

