Oil, silver, and a ton of other commodities may be selling off today, but there’s two big stars out there everyone is running to.



The first, the dollar, up 1.49% on the day.

Photo: Finviz

And treasuries. Note the 10 year yield, down big in the past five days, down even more today.

Photo: Finviz

