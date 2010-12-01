REMINDER: Here Are The "Sex Crimes" Interpol Wants Julian Assange Arrested For

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

It was initially assumed, when the molestation and rape charges were filed in Sweden against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange a couple months back, that they were a political hit job–an attempt to silence him for publishing stuff that powerful people don’t want to see published.Then the stories underlying the charges were published, and it seemed something else was at work. (Women scorned).



But now Wikileaks has published a whole new trove of documents, causing US politicians to howl that Julian Assange should be arrested for espionage.

And now Interpol has issued a warrant for Assange’s arrest on the sex charges!

What are those sex charges, anyway?

Assuming they’re the same Swedish sex charges, to hear the Sydney Herald’s Asher Moses tell it, they’re complaints from two women annoyed that they let Assange seduce them.

The two women who filed the original charges had sex with Assange on successive nights. Both seemed pissed that he charmed them into bed and then never called them again. Both were mortified to learn, after the fact, that he had had sex with them on back-to-back evenings. One was annoyed that, after seducing her in a movie theatre, he spent the 45 minutes in the cab riding from a movie to her apartment “tweeting and texting and reading stories about himself.” Both said he preferred not to wear a condom. One said he seemed to have an aversion to the word “no.” And so on…

At least as the Sydney Herald’s Asher Moses tells it, there’s not much in the stories about forced sex or “molestation” or politically-driven hit jobs. Mostly it’s about two Julian Assange fans annoyed that the rock star Wikileaks founder charmed their pants off and then bolted.

The rape charges have since been dropped. The “molestation” charge is outstanding.

And now Interpol has issued a warrant for Assange’s arrest…

