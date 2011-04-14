REMINDER: Here Are The Banks Most Exposed To Greek Sovereign Debt

If you’re wondering who is front and centre in the Greek debt crisis, let this chart be your guide.



French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas are high on the list. So it’s not surprising their shares are down sharply today on news of the new Greek yield spike.

Societe Generale down 1.77%

BNP Paribas down 1.87%

Barclays down 1.25%

Deutsche Bank down 2.18%

Last summer’s stress tests showed BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, and Hypo Real Estate to have the largest exposures to Greek sovereign debt.

As this data is from last year, things could have changed, though it should act as an important guide today.

Photo: EVO Research via FT Alphaville

