REMINDER: Help Us Pick This Year's Silicon Alley 100... Vote Now!

We’re pleased to announce the launch of this year’s Silicon Alley 100 — with a new focus.

This year, we’ll be featuring the 100 folks in New York’s digital business community who made a big mark in 2009 — not the “most influential and important” list we’ve run the last two years. The goal is to feature more people in the trenches doing the interesting and important stuff, and fewer “powerful” stuffed suits.

Right now, we’re gathering nominations and feedback… and we need your help! Again this year, with the help of our friends at Slinkset, we’ve made the participation process even easier — by creating a 2009 SA 100 Voting Booth.

Please use the Voting Booth to:

Submit nominations — using the “submit” button on the left side of your screen, just under the green header and “2009 Silicon Alley 100” label. Please add supporting commentary about what the person did in 2009 to make a mark. Vote on nominees — using the up arrows to the left of each name (one vote per name per reader, please).

To get the process going, we’ve included the entire 2008 SA 100 (You can see the original list here and start scrolling through it here). The Voting Booth list will re-order automatically as new names are added and readers vote. We will then consider the nominations and popularity when we make the final selections later this month.

If you feel so passionately about a candidate that you want to provide LOTS of supporting information (and please feel free to do so), you can also send us a detailed email to [email protected]. Important: Your email must have the subject line SA 100, or it may be lost in the shuffle.

Thanks in advance! We look forward to unveiling the SA 100 in early December.

