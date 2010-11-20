REMINDER: Google's New Local Boss Marissa Mayer Loves Groupon

Photo: Flickr/Earcos

Google is in talks to buy Groupon, the local daily deals phenomenon, Kara Swisher reports.In light of this news, we just want to remind our readers that just a week ago we heard from a well connected industry source that Marissa Mayer was keen on Groupon.



Mayer is now the boss of Google’s local products. If she wants to make a big splash to start her run in charge of local, she could be pushing for the Groupon acquisition.

