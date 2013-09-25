REMINDER: Everyone Should Be Rooting For Ted Cruz To Shut Down The Government

Joe Weisenthal
Ted CruzC-SPAN

After more than 13 hours, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is STILL talking on the Senate floor, arguing against funding Obamacare.

Were he to be successful, there would almost certainly be a government shutdown, since Democrats will never agree to pass a budget that doesn’t fund Obamcare.

But as we explained yesterday, this would be a good, bullish thing.

If there’s no shutdown, then all this tension and anger gets transfered to the debt ceiling, which is a far more risky battle line, since it could be default.

A brief government shutdown makes the GOP look bad (most likely) and things would probably get resolved soon thereafter with no systemic risk.

