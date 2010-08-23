Reminder: Bill Gross Likes Stocks Far More Than Bonds Right Now

This weekend we highlighted how U.S. stocks have experienced enormous investor outflows over the last few months, continuing a multi-year trend of stock outflows vs. bond fund inflows.



U.S. investor demand is so strong for fixed income investments these days that the U.S. doesn’t even need China anymore to fund its debt. U.S. 10-year treasury yields have fallen even as China has, at least officially, cut back its holdings of U.S. government debt.

There’s also substantial push-back right now vs. the notion that this could be a new investment bubble in the works, with people such as Mark Cuban arguing that Americans should divest from the stock market and park their money in the bank. (Likely in the form of certificates of deposits, which are fixed income investments such as bonds, whose yield will be a function of where U.S. government bond yields are).

Thus in the midst of the current fixed income frenzy, we wanted to refresh some recent comments from the legendary bond manager Bill Gross:

CNBC, from June:

“Bonds have seen their best days,” said Gross, who anticipates returns of 4 to 5 per cent in the new normal.

The king of bonds is now talking up stocks as a better long-term investment. He said that as U.S. Treasury returns fall, investors will have to take more risk with high-yield bonds, equities and, eventually, real estate.

“If you’re talking about the next 10, 15, 20 years, there’s certainly the recognition that assets will grow faster in those categories,” he said. “Over the long term, stocks return more than bonds when appropriately priced at the beginning of an investment period.”

Also keep in mind that Bill Gross’s employer, the massive bond fund manager Pimco, has decided to start equity funds for the first time ever, even though the firm will remain a bond fund manager as well.

Pimco’s actions, and Mr. Gross’s words, seem to fly in the face of the average investors’ continued belief that one should allocate out of stocks and into bonds. Pimco is preparing for the exact opposite environment.

