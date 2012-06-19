Remembering The Good Times: Pictures From LinkedIn's 2007 Profitability Party

LinkedIn will lay off 10% of its staff, firing about 36 people. Company rep Kay Luo told Reuters the cuts will help the professional networking site remain profitable.



LinkedIn is also a Sequoia investment, so the cuts likely have much to do with that VC firm’s October “RIP Good Times” terrorfest.

It’s a blow for LinkedIn, which began trumpeting its profitability to media outlets as long ago as March 2006.

In May 2007, LinkedIn threw an “In The Black” party for employees celebrating a year of profitability. We found some pictures of the event and — not trying to be too maudlin — embedded them below.

Ah, the era of folding chairs and finger food — such gilded exuberance we in our blue shirts and khakis hardly deserved.



