REMEMBERING NORA EPHRON: The Scribe's Greatest Quotes & Movie Moments

Nora Ephron: 1941-2012.

Photo: Getty

On Monday, Nora Ephron surprised everyone (well, first Liz Smith did) by passing away at age 71 after a secret battle with leukemia.Ephron, who was born in Los Angeles to two playwright parents, later moved to New York City where she became a famed journalist, blogger, essayist, novelist, playwright, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and a movie director.



And she did it it all with such humour and seeming ease.

Even when discussing difficult topics such as death, Ephron did so with a realistic wit: “Everybody dies. There’s nothing you can do about it. Whether you eat six almonds a day. Whether or not you believe in God.”

Ephron is survived by her husband of 25 years, screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, and two sons from her second husband, Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein.

When speaking to her alma matter Wellesley’s graduating class in 1996, Ephron told students, “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” And Ephron herself did just that.

It’s difficult to narrow down Ephron’s most memorable moments throughout her 50-year-long career because there are too many funny one-liners and poignant monologues to count, but here are some of our top picks from the woman who always said—or wrote—it best.

