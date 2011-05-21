Remembering "Macho Man" Randy Savage

The wrestling world and its fans are mourning today as one of the most influential & greatest wrestlers of all-time, the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, has passed away tragically. Savage is most remembered for being a huge part of the foundation of the wrestling boom in the 80s that helped make wrestling deem “acceptable” in mainstream American culture. He is and forever will be an American Pop Culture Icon.



It’s kind of difficult to sit down in front of a computer and write down my thoughts on the greatness that was the “Macho Man.” I have been a wrestling fan for as long as I could remember, I’m nearly 25 years old now and one of my first wrestling memories was of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage being on my television screen on a Saturday night. It was in that moment, on a Saturday night on NBC, watching it with my father that I had become a wrestling fan.

I was pretty young and I could remember my father keeping saying the “Macho Man’s” tagline of “oh yeahhhhh” to me as I just laughed as my father when imitate the wrestling great. He’d put on these silly sunglasses doing the finger motions to me as I would watch Randy Savage deliver his trademark flying elbow drop to the top rope for the victory.

