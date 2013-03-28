Remembering Carly Foulkes : The T-Mobile Girl Who Just Got Dropped From Its New Campaign

YouTube.comEven though T-Mobile girl Carly Foulkes is one of the most recognisable brand spokespeople out there right now, giving Progressive’s Flo a run for her money, the phone company has decided to remove her from its significant new campaign which introduces its integration of the iPhone to its service.
Here’s every thing you need to know about Foulkes>
“The current campaign will not feature the character of the T-Mobile Girl, however she is still a part of the company’s brand family,” a spokesperson told BI.
That’s usually how brands say that they’re ditching their spokesperson without officially having to say say it.
Sure sometimes spokespeople can come back from the dead — literally in the case of William Shatner after Priceline realised it was a horrible mistake to kill the face of its company in a fiery bus crash — but it’s a rare occurence.
We have profiled Foulkes before, but wanted to remind readers why they fell in love with this graphic novel-reading, video-game playing, 24-year-old Alanis Morissette fan in the first place.
According the description on her Twitter account, 'I am Canadian. Embrace it. Love it. ...Please:)'
The province? Again, according to her Twitter, 'Your mums house.'
Foulkes was born to British parents who raised her in Toronto. She spent her summers in the U.K.
Foulkes first donned the T-Mobile dress when she was only 22 years old.
Born on August 4, 1988, Foulkes is proudly a Leo. According to an interview with My Daily, she was distressed when false rumours spread last year that the astrological calendar had shifted.
If we are going to take the whole astrology thing seriously, being a Leo means Foulkes can be a little melodramatic and vain, but she is also ambitious, encouraging, and loyal.
She loves to skateboard and play video games.
If all the high school boys around the world haven't already gotten down on one knee, here's the kicker:
Foulkes' younger sister Kimmy is a model with Sutherland Models.
Carly started modelling in Toronto when she was 13 years old.
She has been used in print campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch, Artistry Cosmetics, Express, Gilly Hicks, Kohls, Macys, Neiman Marcus, Rugby by Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Some poses have been more scandalous than others.
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, who has directed several episodes of 'Glee,' gathered 100 magenta-wearing women to serenade a Chicago mall for a holiday surprise.
While Foulkes wasn't a featured singer, she did dance around a bit. Since then, Foulkes has pledged to take vocal lessons in Los Angeles. Maybe next year?
Watch the video below:
She loves the Canadian singer and says her first CD was 'Jagged Little Pill.'
Even though Foulkes is now famous for wearing pink dresses as the T-Mobile girl, you won't find that colour in her closet.
Foulkes told My Daily she far prefers black; most of her clothing comes from All Saints or Urban Outfitters.
Don't get her wrong, she still thinks that Debra LeClair, the T-Mobile stylist, is amazing.
T-Mobile explained the makeover:
'With this new ad, there is a distinctive departure from our existing campaign as Carly's magenta summer dresses are replaced by motorcycle leathers and a 1000 cc Ducati superbike, which symbolizes the speed and capabilities of our 4G network. Entitled 'Alter Ego', the ad is a metaphor for what T-Mobile is all about -- challenging the status quo and taking bold steps in the marketplace as a challenger brand.'
Thus far, Foulkes has shot two other projects: an obscure short film titled 'The Blanket' and a TV pilot based on the graphic novel 'Powers.'
The show's co-creator and writer Brian Michael Bendis cast Foulkes as the first character to get murdered in the show. 'She's the Princess Di of the 'Powers' World,' Bendis said.
Even though Foulkes might not get a lot of screen time, she will be the face of the series' billboards and advertisements ... that is, if the show ever airs. While the FX pilot wasn't picked up, there's still a chance it will go straight to DVD.
Although Foulkes is currently only known for her career as the T-Mobile girl, don't be surprised if you start seeing her in more than just commercial breaks.
Which is a good thing because T-Mobile just announced that she is officially no part of its new campaign.
'The current campaign will not feature the character of the T-Mobile Girl, however she is still a part of the company's brand family,' a spokesperson told BI.
That's usually how a company says that it's ditching someone.
And here's what might be Foulkes' last ad ever as the T-Mobile girl, where she literally rides off into the distance.
But Foulkes has still tweeted at T-Mobile that its introduction of the iPhone — which she wasn't a part of — is a great deal.
(Someone who responded to Foulkes' tweet notes that she wasn't at the launch event.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.