Remembering Carly Foulkes : The T-Mobile Girl Who Just Got Dropped From Its New Campaign

Even though T-Mobile girl Carly Foulkes is one of the most recognisable brand spokespeople out there right now, giving Progressive's Flo a run for her money, the phone company has decided to remove her from its significant new campaign which introduces its integration of the iPhone to its service.



“The current campaign will not feature the character of the T-Mobile Girl, however she is still a part of the company’s brand family,” a spokesperson told BI.

That’s usually how brands say that they’re ditching their spokesperson without officially having to say say it.

Sure sometimes spokespeople can come back from the dead — literally in the case of William Shatner after Priceline realised it was a horrible mistake to kill the face of its company in a fiery bus crash — but it’s a rare occurence.

We have profiled Foulkes before, but wanted to remind readers why they fell in love with this graphic novel-reading, video-game playing, 24-year-old Alanis Morissette fan in the first place.

