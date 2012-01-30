REMEMBER WHEN? The Funniest Old Microsoft Ads

Julie Bort
Microsoft 1978

Photo: Microsoft

There’s nothing like a trip through a photo album to see how much things change. The world’s most powerful software company wasn’t always that way.Microsoft was born in 1975, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. Less than a decade later, hundreds of IBM clones had arrived that used Microsoft’s DOS, and Microsoft was on its way.

And there were applications, too. In the pages that follow, you’ll see the ancestor to the modern-day spreadsheet and the product that launched a years-long lawsuit that didn’t end until late last year (in a mistrial).

You’ll see the first version of Windows, too. You could buy about a dozen iPhones for what you would have paid for a state-of-the-art Windows 1.0 PC.

Before Windows, Microsoft's operating system ran on 300 brands and 1 million computers! Oh my!

Meet Windows 1.0. From this humble floppy an empire was born.

Yes, folks in the 1980s thought this software was outrageously cool.

Using a Mac in 1989 meant reading the fine print

Word beat Wordperfect in the market, but led to a lawsuit that didn't end until last year.

Ok. So this isn't an ad. But when Microsoft products die, they go to a courtyard of a company building on Microsoft's campus. RIP MS Bob.

Now, check out some more funny stuff from the golden days of Microsoft...

10 Crazy Stories About Bill Gates From Paul Allen's Autobiography→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.