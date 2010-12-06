Remember When Julian Assange And Wikileaks Were Cool?

Photo: AP

5:20 AM ET on December 6 was probably the moment when you knew Wikileaks had gotten lame.That’s when this tweet came from the Wikileaks twitter account:



RT @sarahpalinusa “I can see Julian Assange from my house” #wikileaks

First off, it’s fake. Sarah Palin never tweeted that, and second of all, um, a tired Sarah Palin joke? Really?

Julian Assange and Wikileaks were cool once. The Iraq, Afghanistan, and Collateral Damage leaks were powerful.

Now it’s become a venue for Assange’s tired and predictable political attacks. Yesterday Assange called on Obama to resign based on allegations of UN spying. Earlier he told Time Magazine that Hillary should resign, too. It’s kind of baffling, really, that anyone would think Julian Assange’s opinion on Hillary or Obama is interesting in anyway.

Secret docs? Cool. Sounding like a typical TV news guest? Not so much.

Meanwhile, the organisation has certainly discovered the art of over-promising, the latest Cablegate docs being a prime example. If there’s anything scandalous in them, it’s that the US government isn’t evil enough. There’s no talk of toppling foreign governments. No examples of breaking international law. No assassination talk. Nothing. Of course if you didn’t bother to read any details, you’d think there had been some massive breach of America’s dirtiest secrets that ripped the veil off the cloak and dagger world of the US diplomatic corps (of course, US politicians calling Wikileaks a “terrorist” organisation only help to blow the docs out of proportion).

Bottom line: An organisation that pries secrets from governments and businesses is awesome. Combining that with tired politics is just boring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.