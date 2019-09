Photo: AP Images

Of course you remember when France lost its AAA rating by S&P, it was only last Friday.Except it seems the market has already forgotten. Or doesn’t care.



Interest rates are actually lower again, both at the long and short end of the curve.

Guess everyone was right when they said it was all priced in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.