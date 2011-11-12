Remember When Everyone Was Freaking Over Austria This Morning?

Investors were buzzing about the widening spread between Austrian and German 10-year bonds this morning after it shot up more than 10 bps.
Turns out that freak-out was completely unwarranted—at least today.
Austria has stable public debt, which amounts to 72.3% of its GDP. Its banking sector’s exposure to Eastern Europe could have prompted market pressure today, but yields on 10-year bonds are still at a manageable 3.37%.
Despite all the hype, the bond-bunds spread actually tightened by 4.85% today:
Photo: Bloomberg
