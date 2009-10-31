Remember When America Was The World's Police? Now It's The Chinese

Here’s a story symbolic of the changing dynamics of global power. The Chinese have assumed the role of the world’s cops.



Shanghai Daily: A NEW Chinese naval task force began sailing to the Gulf of Aden and waters off the coast of Somalia yesterday to protect merchant vessels against pirates attacks.

The new two-ship deployment comes as a Chinese coal vessel is still being held for ransom.

The latest group of warships is the fourth task force of its kind that China has sent to the region since the end of last year. Read the whole thing >

