Remember Watching TV On TV?

Two years ago, Business Insider deputy editor Dan Frommer boldy embraced the future and declared that he was done for cable forever. He wrote a post called “Hulu Household: Why I Got Rid Of Cable,” and shouted to anyone who would listen:



“I’m not going to let myself get ripped off for a bunch of garbage that I don’t watch anyway.”

Well, just 23 short months later, Dan COMPLETELY caved today, writing: “Why I Caved, Bought Cable TV, And Gave Up On My ‘Hulu Household.”

Me? I’m still bravely downloading “Breaking Bad” from iTunes, streaming “Community” from Hulu, and playing “Jersey Shore,” on MTV.com.

But what about you? Are you a futurist, rooting for the death of TV? Or can you not stand to part with your live sports and HD Food Network?

In the meantime, here are the highlights from our recent “Death Of TV” coverage:

Sorry, There’s No Way To Save The TV Business

BUSTED: Jeff Zucker Nailed For Fibbing About Hulu And Boxee

ABC News Jumps On Hulu Bandwagon

Disney: “No Decisions Have Been Made” On Hulu Premium

AT&T Approves SlingPlayer Over 3G, You Can Now Watch TV On The iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.