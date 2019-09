Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images

Tonight residents of Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia must wind their clocks forward one hour for daylight savings.

The time change will occur on Sunday October 5 at 2am.

Daylight savings will continue until 3am on the first Sunday in April 2015.

