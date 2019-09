Remember how consumers were in a new era of thrift and deleveraging?



Well, as you can see below, they’ve taken a pause. Saving money is not cool again. Of course, this robust spending was a crucial reason that Q3 GDP was as solid as it was.

From Nomura, spending vs. income.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.