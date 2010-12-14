Remember Those Big Bond Sales That Everyone Thought "Marked The Top Of The Bubble"?

Well, they did.



In September there were a few notable bond sales that caught our eye including Microsoft’s 3-year offering at less than 1% yield, eBay’s big raise, and Goldman’s epic 50-year bond, and we wondered if they marked the top of the bubble.

Well, as you can see form the chart, since then yields have only gone up.

