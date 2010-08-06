Remember, This Gigantic Fannie And Freddie Giveaway Has Been In The Works Since Last December

The talk of the day is on the possibility that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may engage in some kind of massive mortgage forgiveness as a way of bailing out Main Street.



Surprised?

Don’t be.

It’s been clearly visible since last year. Just before Christmas, the Treasury made it clear that there would be no limit to the bailouts of the respective firms. That prompted some howling, but really all it meant was that the GSEs would operate like the Fed, with a pure objective to pump more money into the system, and make housing more affordable.

But beyond just a licence to buy up more mortgages (which we’d call quantitative easing if the Fed did it), some also speculated that the two organisations would do exactly this: principal reduction, as a way of turbocharging homeowner modifications.

It was all spelled out pretty clearly in this post.

With the homeowner mortgage modification program (HAMP) clearly flagging, and the Fed openly advocating principal reductions, it’s all pretty obvious. This is what the Fed wants to happen.

So, the GSEs have a blank check from The Treasury, and the Treasury can raise all its money from the Fed printing press. This is how it’s going to work, and it’s been in the works all year. Now that the economy is clearly flagging (along with the Democrats electoral opportunities), it’s clearly time to pull the trigger.

