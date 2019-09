Once again, stocks are going nowhere.



It looked like we might get a little bit of selling earlier in the day, but now the S&P is up less than 2 points.

Snoozefest.

We haven’t had a 1%+ down day since last December.

Photo: FRED

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.