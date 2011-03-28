Remember The Shanghai Market?

There’s been a lot of talk about Japan, Europe, and the US markets lately (not to mention the huge moves in Mideast markets), but one area’s been incredibly quiet lately, and that’s China (along with the rest of Asia ex-Japan, really).



In the beginning of the year, we couldn’t stop talking about inflation, tumbling Asian markets, and the like. Now? Nada. You really don’t hear much at all about any of this stuff.

And while you weren’t paying attention, the Shanghai Composite quietly chugged higher, basically ignoring everything else around it.

