Remember The Pastor Who Wanted To Burn The Quran? Well, He Did It

Joe Weisenthal

Ah, remember last year, before the earthquake, and before the revolutions rocking the Mideast?

The media was consumed by inane things, like a no-name pastor threatening to burn a Quran.

Well he did it a couple days ago, and nobody even noticed. Now he has a $2.2 million price on his head from a Pakistani group.

Here’s a video of the incident (via @scrataliano).

