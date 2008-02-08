Remember That Microsoft-DirectTV Deal?

Cnet’s Ina Fried casts her memory back, all the way to 2006, and recalls that Microsoft and DirectTV once had grand plans. Whatever became of them?.

Two years ago at CES, MSFT and DirectTV announced a deal to allow media to flow between DirecTV set-tops, Xboxes and PCs. At the time, Steve Ballmer called the deal a “milestone” and said that the two had already created a “pipeline for an incredible variety of premium digital entertainment to move seamlessly and securely throughout the home.” Two years later, Microsoft insists they’re still working together, but declines to say if/when any of their efforts will bear fruit.

