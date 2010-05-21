Remember, The Market Will Probably Smash Through The "Flash Crash" Lows

Once again, we bring you a chart of the NASDAQ immediately before and after April 4, 2000, the day, the market fell nearly 14% before recovering almost everything.
You can think of it as NASDAQ-bubble version of the “Flash Crash.”
Of course, we smashed right through that a few days later.
The action on April 4 is highlighted in yellow.
Click to enlarge:
