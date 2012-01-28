Remember The Fitch Downgrades?

Fitch downgraded Italy, Spain, Belgium, Cyprus, and Slovenia about an hour ago.



But markets just don’t seem to care.

There may have been a slight sell-off right after the announcement, but since then markets have actually bounced back a little bit. This is still shaping up to be a negative day for stocks, but we certainly haven’t seen the kind of dramatic market reaction we did to even a rumour of a downgrade just a few months ago.

Despite the lack of strong market movement, it would seem that investors have priced in some kind of downgrade from Fitch, particularly after Standard & Poor’s downgraded nine eurozone countries on January 13.

Check out the Dow today:

