Remember The Eurozone Crisis?

Of course you do, because it was in the headlines up until very recently, but it’s worth noting that there really has been nothing doing on the euro front lately, at all.Yields on PIIGS debt has only been coming in, the euro itself hasn’t been moving all that much, and what we’ve seen economy-wise from the region has generally been positive.



We’re only on the third trading day of the year, but it’s been a remarkably quiet start to 2011 on most fronts.

Too quiet, maybe…

