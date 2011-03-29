Remember The Dhaka Stock Exchange Crash?

The big threats in the world right now seem to be: The Japanese nuke crisis, the unrest in the Mideast, and Europe.



But it’s worth stepping back and remembering that in January the world was obsessed with emerging market inflation. Markets like India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh crashed hard. Bangladesh was the most notable, since a gigantic fall led to rioting in the streets.

So what’s been going on there since then? Not much really.

Here’s a look at 30 days worth of the Dhaka market. It’s basically exactly where it was two months ago.

