Remember That Shocking Market Comeback?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We expressed several times yesterday how surprising it was that stocks bounced back in the afternoon, and then continued to rally overnight.Granted, markets are unpredictable, but after a mountain of bad news early on Thursday, it was a (relatively) meaningless story about Greece that provided the spark.



Anyway, that’s gone.

Markets are getting whacked pretty solidly again today, with the Dow down 92, and the NASDAQ off about 1%.

Once again, the dollar is up, oil is below $91, and gold and silver are still getting liquidated.

