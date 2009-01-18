Remember That Guy In Our Fraternity? Bernie?

Bernie Madoff was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity at the University of Alabama years ago but none of his brothers can remember anything Ponzi-related. Well, he was only there for his freshman year before he transferred. In fact, one of the few things they can remember is that once a date came all the way down from New York for a dance. Ruth?



Here are some of the other things that stood out to them, from New York Times writer Allen Salkin, whose father Jay hazed Bernie when he was a pledge:

Malcolm Lindy, retired owner of Popeyes chicken franchises in northern Alabama and author of the comedic novel “The Temple President“: He wasn’t an outstanding athlete or outstanding with girls. I just don’t remember anything outstanding about him. Nice enough, not a particularly good student as I recall.

Martin Schrager, plastics recycling industry consultant, Boca Raton, Fla.: He was my roommate. There was nothing nefarious about the guy. When I heard years later that he was who he was, I was astonished. He never seemed like the kind of guy who could move millions on Wall Street.

Martin Brill, retail apparel consultant, Jersey City: “There isn’t much about Bernie that stands out in my mind. He was a low-key sort of guy who stayed out of trouble but also lacked any outstanding personality trait.”

Jay Salkin, manufacturer of baby accessories, Los Angeles: …Maybe I had him shine my shoes or get me a soda or something like that. On Saturday the pledges’ job was to wash, wax and buff the floor. If you were in the Army R.O.T.C. you could send them to clean your rifle.

To read the rest of his Sigma Alpha Mu (Sammy) brothers’ memories click here>

Photo from The New York Times.

FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >





See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.