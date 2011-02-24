Remember That "Death Of Bonds" Chart That Everyone Was Obsessed With?

About two weeks ago, we started seeing a ton of versions of this chart showing that yields on Treasuries were bumping into a big historical trend.



People who believe in the power of diagonal lines were ready to declare that if we crossed over, it would confirm the death of the Treasury bull market.

Well, maybe the big secular bull market hasn’t come to an end.

10-year yields have moved nicely lower since then.

