Remember Tahrir Square?

It’s not in the news much anymore, but… there’s still a huge protest movement in Egypt, angry at military rulers for not moving on democratic reforms.



Today another huge “Day Of Rage” is planned in Tahrir Square.

Probably the best place to follow the action is is at Ahram Online, which is liveblogging the action.

There’s particular anger over allegations of torture by current military leaders.

