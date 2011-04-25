Quora co-founders Adam D’Angelo (L) and Charlie Cheever (R).

Remember Quora? It’s the Q&A site by a pair of early Facebook employees that Silicon Valley used to be in love with.Back in January, an investor told us the cofounder wouldn’t even sell it for a billion dollars.



Lately, the only time anybody goes searching for Quora, according to Google Trends, is when it goes offline for a couple hours and everyone reports it…

