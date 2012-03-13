Remember Jeremy Lin?

He played point guard for the Knicks.



He was a sensation the likes of which the universe had never seen in mid-February of 2012. And then Carmelo Anthony came back.

Since then, Lin’s points per game have dropped from 20 to 16, his shooting percentage has dropped from 47% to 39%, his assists have dropped from 8.4 to 7.2, and the Knicks have lost seven of nine games.

Here he is in happier times:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.