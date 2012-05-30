UPDATE: Italian 10-Year Yield Shoots Above 6%

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: Spain has gotten all the attention, but last Fall’s big source of worry — Italy — is creeping back into the picture.



Yields on their 10-year are surging as well this morning, and are getting close to that magical (at least in the eyes of people who like round numbers) 6% level.

Photo: Bloomberg

UPDATE: Wow: Italy just held some auctions, and now the yield on the 10-year has shot above 6%.

Photo: Bloomberg.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.