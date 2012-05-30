UPDATE: Italian 10-Year Yield Shoots Above 6%

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: Spain has gotten all the attention, but last Fall’s big source of worry — Italy — is creeping back into the picture.
Yields on their 10-year are surging as well this morning, and are getting close to that magical (at least in the eyes of people who like round numbers) 6% level.
Photo: Bloomberg
UPDATE: Wow: Italy just held some auctions, and now the yield on the 10-year has shot above 6%.
Photo: Bloomberg.com
