UPDATE: Italian 10-Year Yield Shoots Above 6%

Joe Weisenthal

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: Spain has gotten all the attention, but last Fall’s big source of worry — Italy — is creeping back into the picture.

Yields on their 10-year are surging as well this morning, and are getting close to that magical (at least in the eyes of people who like round numbers) 6% level.

image

Photo: Bloomberg

UPDATE: Wow: Italy just held some auctions, and now the yield on the 10-year has shot above 6%.

image

Photo: Bloomberg.com

