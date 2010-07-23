Remember Hugh Hendry Back When People Would Still Fight With Him?

We can’t believe we missed this when it happened back in March, but it’s actually perfect timing for right now.



No one has been fighting with punchy Hugh Hendry lately and earlier this week, the New York Times confirmed our worst fears.

Now people are scared to get into a fight with him, so they’re just refusing to comment about him or take him on in a debate.

So it’s a good thing we found this old video, a throwback to the good ol’ days of over a month ago, when Hendry still had access to people he could tear to shreds.

The classic insults you’ll hear:

“Champagne socialist,” “jokers,” “I see these guys when I fly business class…”



