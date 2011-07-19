Remember How We Told You Jenn Sterger Was At A Startup?

She likes doing webcasts.

Photo: Jennifer Sterger

A few months ago we reported that Jenn Sterger of Brett Favre infamy had joined a startup. The TV host told us she’s been helping out some friends at YouAre.TV.YouAre.TV is a General Assembly company that lets people play game shows from web cams. Jenn Sterger is the official launch host of the site’s newest program, Box or No Box.



Here’s the promotional email YouAre.TV sent out about Sterger’s role.

Between this and the premier of Rebecca Black’s new video, we’re not sure how we’ll split time tonight.

