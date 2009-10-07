US

Remember Hot Chicks And Short Selling?

Joe Weisenthal

Oh man, we totally forgot about this, but it’s one of the best things to come out of the Matt Taibbi naked shorting video brouhaha. In a post he mentions John Tabacco, the proprietor of Locatestock.com, as well as a visionary when it comes to web video. We’ve mentioend Tabacco in the past because his Locatestock High 5 brilliantly marries short-selling and girls, two of the best subjects for the web. Here’s the latest (click on the thumbnail on the right to get it started).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.