This isn't the first nasty breakup that Calvin Harris has had -- Rita Ora came before Taylor Swift

Everyone is freaking out over the sudden escalation of Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift’s breakup.

Until today things had been relatively calm, but then the EDM star went on a Tweetstorm criticising his ex after news broke that she had ghostwritten a song for him.

It was ugly, yes, but it wasn’t the first ugly, public breakup Harris has gone through. And, to be honest, he looks better in this one than he did in the last one.

You’d be forgiven for not knowing who Rita Ora is, but she’s a fairly prolific pop star.

The British singer dated Harris from May 2013 until early 2014. The breakup, which sources at the time said happened because Harris wanted more privacy, started out amicably enough.

Ora was, however, blindsided by Harris’ decision to publicly announce the split in a since-deleted tweet on June 6, 2014.

“To address speculation — myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago,” he wrote. “She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best.”

Had that been where it stopped, it probably wouldn’t have been that a big deal — except for what happened next.

Ora was supposed to perform her song “I Will Never Let You Down” at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards. Except Harris, who had written and produced the track for her while they were together, refused to give her legal permission to perform the hit.

Ora kind of saw the snub coming, but was disappointed. “Because the show was going to be awesome and we put so much work and money into the show. I put my own money into the performance like I always do,” she said.

“But just know I had a damn good reason,” Harris tweeted, ominously, though that tweet has also been deleted.

The great irony here is that there’s a chance that the exact opposite thing could happen to him.

TMZ reports that Swift could pull the same trick on Harris, now that it’s been made public that she wrote “This Is What You Came For,” though the tabloid says she’s refraining from doing so. It’s unclear if she actually does have the legal authority, in this case.

Buckle up, drama fans. Harris and Swift are both breakup drama veterans, so their split could potentially get even uglier.

