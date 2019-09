Well, no you don’t, because it hasn’t happened yet.



There was a lot of hype prior to Christmas about oil surging, but that’s basically all being erased today, with oil futures dropping back below $90, which is where it’s been forever, and where it was in the spring, basically.

From the CME Group, February Light Sweet Crude futures:

