Remarkably, Donald Trump Isn't Lying About "Apprentice" Being NBC's Best-Rated Show

Donald Trump said a lot of outrageous things today — but as it turns out, one of them is true.



“Celebrity Apprentice” is, indeed, NBC’s best-performing show on television right now.

The show’s viewership has consistently increased this season, and never moreso than on this past Sunday’s episode, which saw a ratings jump of a staggering 12 per cent.

(Last week, only “The Office,” which is building up to Steve Carell‘s departure, beat it.)

So if you think Obama’s birth certificate is going to shut him up, think again — the show’s finale isn’t until May 22.

Also, we’d like to point out that while most of that can be traced back to Trump’s ranting, at least some of the credit goes to the insidious antics and vein-popping tantrums performed by the “Apprentice” cast.

In case you’ve managed to escape the constant promos, it’s a true assemblage of champion psychos including Gary Busey, Nene Leakes and Meatloaf.

