Human remains have been found in the home of doomsday writer Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow

Human remains have been found in the Idaho home of Mormon writer Chad Daybell.

Police executed a search warrant on his home Tuesday and took Daybell into custody for questioning, East Idaho News reported.

Daybell’s stepchildren, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing since September.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, was arrested on child abandonment charges in February after failing to tell a judge their whereabouts.

Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday, three months after his wife, Lori Vallow, was arrested for failing to turn over her missing children to the state of Idaho.

“Throughout the investigation, detectives and investigators have discovered what are believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen said during a brief press conference Tuesday. “I do want to add that Chad Daybell, who resides at that residence, has also been taken into custody for questioning in regards to that.”

Vallow, who was arrested in February after failing to meet an Idaho judge’s order to turn over her two children who had been missing since September. The couple, who had recently married, were vacationing in Hawaii while the case of her missing children – JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan – drew national attention.

On Tuesday, while Vallow sits in jail on charges of deserting her children, police executed a search warrant on Daybell’s Salem, Idaho, home. A backhoe was on site.

This was the second search of the Idaho home. The first, in January, resulted in the collection of 43 items, according to East Idaho News.

Rexburg police didn’t identify the human remains found Tuesday. This story is developing.

Vallow, who is connected to the doomsday group “Preparing the People” and has claimed to have supernatural powers fled her home in Idaho in November to a vacation home in Hawaii when police came to check on her 7-year-old autistic son Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.

Vallow and Daybell are at the centre of several death investigations, involving the death of their previous spouses.

Associated Press This combination of undated file photos released by the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan.

JJ and Tylee were last seen on Sept. 23

Rexburg Police went to the home of Daybell and Vallow to conduct a wellbeing check on Nov. 26, but when they got there, Vallow and Daybell told police that the children had been staying with friends in Arizona, which they learned wasn’t true.

When the police returned with a search warrant the next day, Vallow and Daybell were gone. When they were found in Hawaii, they repeatedly refused to tell investigators, and then a judge, where the children were.

The disappearance of JJ and Tylee came two months after Lori Vallow’s ex-husband – and JJ’s adopted father – Charles Vallow was killed in her Arizona home.

Charles Vallow had filed for divorce from Lori Vallow in February 2019. In court documents, he alleged that his wife believed she was a god, according to AZcentral.com.

At the time, Charles Vallow claimed that Lori didn’t want anything to do with him or J.J. “because she had a more important mission to carry out,” according to court documents.

In July, Charles Vallow was shot in their home and Lori’s brother, Alex Cox told police he fired the gun during an altercation in self-defence.

Then in October, Vallow married Daybell whose wife, Tammy Daybell, had died only two weeks earlier.

On Dec. 12, Cox was found dead at his home in Gilbert, Arizona, according to Brenda Carosko, a spokeswoman for the Gilbert Police Department.

Daybell and Lori Vallow are being investigated by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to Tammy’s death, East Idaho News reported.

